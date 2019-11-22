East Commerce Solutions holds annual turkey run!

It’s time for East Commerce Solutions, Inc.’s 6th annual Turkey Run! East Commerce Solutions is donating 2,500 turkeys and baskets full of holiday fixings to local nonprofits- enough to feed more than 12,000 people! The Rhode Show tags along for this special community tradition!

