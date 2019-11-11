Live Now
East Commerce Solutions helps feed families in need this holiday season

On Friday November 22nd, East Commerce Solutions will be donating 2500 baskets – each with a complete Thanksgiving Dinner to feed a family of 5.

We spoke with Ed Medeiros, CEO East Commerce Solutions, and Captain Craig Sroka from the East Providence Police Department for more information.

