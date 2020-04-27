East Commerce Solutions Helping People in Need.

Ed Medeiros CEO of East Commerce Solutions and his team are providing an array of assistance programs for his clients to help get through this economic strain while we fight a medical invisible enemy.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

