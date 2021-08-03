East Commerce Solutions annual Golf Tournament returns

It’s that time of year again as The East Commerce Solutions annual Golf Tournament is back for its 8th year. Benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence and taking place on August 16 at The Aquidneck Club, this event will help raise funds for the Workforce Development Program.

Joining us on “The Rhode Show” this morning to discuss further were Nicole Dufresne, CEO of the Boys & Girld Clubs of Providence and Ed Medeiros, President of East Commerce Solutions.

You can also be involved in the event by becoming a sponsor! You will not only help youth break out of the cycle of poverty through educational programs but your company will be recognized on the website, program book, designated signage on sponsor area or item. For more information, email Marie Valdepenas at mvaldepenas@bgcprov.org or by calling (401) 444-0750.

For more info on East Commerce Solutions, head to: https://www.eastcommercesolutions.com/

To learn more about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence visit: https://bgcprov.org/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

