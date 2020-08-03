East Commerce Solutions Annual Golf Classic returns for a 7th year

Nick Watney, Dylan Fritelli, of South Africa, and Denny McCarthy play during opening round of the Workday Charity Open golf tournament, Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ we were joined by Nicole Dufresne of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence and Ed Medeiros of East Commerce Solutions as they discussed the upcoming 7th Annual East Commerce Solutions Golf Classic.

The Tournament, now in its 7th year, will take place August 17th at The Aquidneck Club, and continues to raise funds for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence Youth Workforce Development Programs. Through Sponsors and Workforce Development Partners, teens from Providence are employed this summer, provided with college prep courses and so much more.

If your company would like to be involved, you will be recognized on the Tournament’s website, program book, designated signage on sponsor area or item. For more information, email Marie Valdepenas at mdrury@bgcprov.org or call her at (401) 444-0750.

For more overall info on the Tournament, visit: https://bgcprov.org/the-east-commerce-solutions-golf-classic/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

