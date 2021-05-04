East Commerce Solutions and Children’s Wishes

Today, Ed Medeiros, CEO of East Commerce Solutions is joined by Mary E. O’Rourke, Executive Director of Children’s Wishes talking about a very special cause. East Commerce Solutions is spotlighting the Children’s Wishes charity this month and all the great work it does for kids in need.

Children’s Wishes was formed in 2009 to grant Wishes to Rhode Island children between the ages of 2 1/2 and 18 years of age who are facing life-threatening, malignant or degenerative medical conditions. They serve RI children only and rely on funding from individuals and corporate donors. There are several ways to help out this important group. You can go online and donate: https://www.childrens-wishes.org/ways-to-help/ or take part in one of their many upcoming fundraising events.

Money raised goes to help children like Shaeli. Shaeli was 2 years old when she was first diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) and endured 2 ½ years of treatment ending in April 2020. Shaeli’s Wish is to go to Disney which is so fitting for the ultimate princess who also loves Hello Kitty and My Little Pony! Because of Covid, the trip had to be delayed. Shaeli turned 5 in February and on April 15th, Shaeli relapsed. Children’s Wishes will be there to support the family during this horrific time and long after Shaeli has her Disney Wish. Shaeli’s Wish Granters and their kids picked out some toys for Shaeli and made up a care package for Mom and Dad!

You can follow Children’s Wishes on social media (@childrenswishes) to stay up to date on the 26 Wishes in progress and special events.