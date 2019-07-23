East Commerce Solutions and Children’s Wishes team up for a great cause

Children’s Wishes was formed in 2009 to grant Wishes to Rhode Island children between the ages of 2 1/2 and 18 years of age who are facing life-threatening, malignant or degenerative medical conditions.

Children’s Wishes strives to make sure that each child who qualifies for a wish is able to experience the joy of having their wish come true.

In partnership with East Commerce Solutions, the 4th Annual Children’s Wishes Golf Classic will be held on July 29th at Warwick Country Club and the 1st Annual Wishes Brew will be on October 26 at the East Greenwich Armory.

