East Commerce Solutions holds annual ‘Turkey Run’ serving thousands

The mission and purpose of the East Commerce Solutions Turkey Run for these past 7 years has been solely to help anyone in need for food on Thanksgiving Day. Starting in 2013, feeding 500 people and this year they are committed to feeding over 13,000 people with 16-18lb turkeys and a grocery bag filled with the trimmings to create a complete Thanksgiving Day meal to feed a family of 5! Olivia Capraro is there with all the details!
