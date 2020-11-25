East Commerce Solutions holds annual ‘Turkey Run’ serving thousands

This Saturday is “Small Business Saturday”, a national shopping holiday held each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. American Express launched the campaign in 2010 to rally support and dollars for small business owners in the holiday shopping rush. The day has been steadily increasing in popularity as an alternative to the chaos of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which typically support major retail companies.

Small Business Saturday SHOP RI is a special event intended to bring together a variety of small businesses including veterans, Farm Fresh RI, local entrepreneurs, artists, social venture enterprises, and minority-owned businesses all in ONE location - meaning, this year, ONLINE.