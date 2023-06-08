Steven Eiland, Project Director at East Bay Regional Coalition is here this morning to discuss the Mental Health Awareness Trainings that they offer.
This MHAT program helps individuals better understand mental health.
Participants gain knowledge, skills, confidence, and resources to help older adults better navigate through life to age healthy and vibrantly.
East Bay Regional Coalition provides these trainings at no cost for the East Bay region. Go to https://eastbayprevention.org/mental-health-awareness-trainings/ to register.
