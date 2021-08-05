East Bay Health Care offers a variety of services

A division of the East Bay Community Action Program, the mission of East Bay Health Care is a passionate one as they provide a wide-variety of services.

This morning we were joined by Laura Voller, RN, Director of Nursing at East Bay Health Care, who discussed their continued efforts surrounding COVID-19 and what Rhode Islanders need to do to remain safe and healthy – especially ahead of a new school year – and more.

For additional info, head to: https://www.ebcap.org/

