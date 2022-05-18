It’s once again that time as Dunkin’s annual Iced Coffee Day returns on May 25. Ahead of of this, today we welcomed Ian Brownhill who discussed what the day is all about and how you can support Dunkin’s Joy in Childhood Foundation to bring joy to kids at local hospitals just by getting your daily iced coffee.

For additional info, visit: https://news.dunkindonuts.com/news/iced-coffee-day-2022

