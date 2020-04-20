Dunkin’ supports our heroes

As we all continue to adjust to our new reality, so many workers on the front lines are doing their part day in and day out to keep us all safe. This morning we heard virtually from Dunkin’s Rob Batista to learn firsthand how they are supporting these heroes.

Through their Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, the company has provided financial assistance and resources critically needed in local communities, while Dunkin’s franchisees, all of whom are independent business-people, have stepped up in meaningful ways to meet the unique needs of their neighborhoods and the people they serve. So far the Joy in Childhood Foundation has given grants to: The Elisha Project (East Providence, R.I.), Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island (Providence, R.I.), and Citizens for Citizens, Inc. (Fall River, Mass.)

Other ways they are supporting include:

• Dunkin’ Coffee Break: Dunkin’ recently launched an online gift card site, DunkinCoffeeBreak.com, so that guests in Rhode Island, southeastern Massachusetts and around the country can send a Dunkin’ eGift Card to their “local heroes.” For every card purchased at this site, Dunkin’ will donate $1, up to $100,000, to the Joy in Childhood Foundation emergency fund.



• Local donations to hospitals and first responders: Dunkin’ has distributed gift cards, K-Cups and pounds of coffee to hospitals, food banks and first responders across the country. In Rhode island and Bristol County, Massachusetts, the donation totals include:

o 10 hospitals and food banks served

o 7,500 gifts cards sent for a total of $37,500

o 138 cases of K-cups

To learn more visit: https://www.dunkindonuts.com/en

Or thank a hero directly: https://dunkin.cashstar.com/store/recipient?locale=en-us

