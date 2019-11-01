Dunkin’ supporting Special Olympics

Dunkin’ has been a proud partner of Special Olympics for more than 25 years.



Throughout this partnership, Dunkin’ has raised close to $2 million for Special Olympics Rhode Island and Special Olympics Massachusetts.



This year, to help raise funds to support the Special Olympics’ mission to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for individuals with intellectual disabilities, Dunkin’ will hold a special donut promotion.



From Nov. 3 through November 10, 25 cents from every donut sold will be donated to Special Olympics Rhode Island & MA.



A custom Special Olympics Star donut will be featured in all Rhode Island & Bristol County, MA locations.

