Dunkin’ visits The Rhode Show to give us a special preview of “The Three Nights of Lights” a celebration in Downtown Providence. This festive kick-off to the holiday season is happening the weekend of December 1-3. There will be tree lightings, a partial WaterFire and tons of fun art installations and more! The Dunkin’ team will be welcoming people on Friday and Saturday night with sampling, swag and $5 gift cards!

For more information, head here.