Dunkin’ raises money for Hasbro Children’s Hospital on Iced Coffee Day

The Rhode Show
Posted: / Updated:
Dunkin Donuts Iced Coffee Day_69598

Wednesday, May 26, is Iced Coffee Day, when $1 from every Dunkin’ iced coffee sold in Rhode Island and Bristol County, Massachusetts will benefit Hasbro Children’s Hospital. As an added bonus: We’re working with the Department of Health to bring pop-up vaccination clinics to a few locations across Rhode Island. Here’s that last, along with a few celebrity appearances we’re expecting.

240 Social Street, Woonsocket (8 – 10 a.m. vaccinations)

We are expecting Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt to join us while the COVID-19 vaccination site is in action. Mayor Baldelli-Hunt is also planning to work the drive-thru window for a bit.

337 Armistice Blvd., Pawtucket (9 – 11 a.m. vaccinations)

We’ll have two special guests in Pawtucket tomorrow: Rhode Island Governor Daniel J. McKee andPawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien will both swing by around 10 a.m. The vaccination site will be live from 9 – 11 a.m.

1592 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence (10 a.m. – 12 p.m. vaccinations)

Big day for mascots in North Providence. Providence College is sending its mascots for an appearance around 9:30. The Providence Bruins’ Samboni will take the second shift, relieving Friar Dom around 11 a.m.

Also in North Providence: Representatives from Hasbro Children’s Hospital, who will be on hand for a check presentation related to another fundraiser for the hospital recently hosted by Dunkin’ and the Bruins.

970 Main Street, West Warwick (12 – 2 p.m.)

Jared & Ashley Haibon, stars of ABC’s The Bachelor (and newly minted Warwick residents), are headed to West Warwick around 11 a.m. tomorrow to spend the day working the drive-thru and the counter.

1241 Ten Rod Road, North Kingstown (1 – 3 p.m.)

At the last vaccination stop of the day: University of Rhode Island basketballs coaches David Cox & Tami Reiss will appear in North Kingstown from 1 – 3 p.m. A bonus: They’re bringing with them FREE Rhody basketball ticket vouchers to anyone who gets their vaccine on site.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams