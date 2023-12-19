We recap Dunkin’s Home For The Holidays’ style event that took place on December 15th at URI!
A warm welcome home to Aria Mia Loberti, who is a local star and main character in ‘All the Light We Cannot See’, one of the top trending shows on Netflix!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.