Can you feel fall in the air? It’s not officially here yet, but you wouldn’t know it when you stop in your local Dunkin’! They launched their Dunkin’ fall lineup last week (August 16th) and it’s amazing!

The line-up includes the below:

○ Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte (available until 10/31/23)

– This latte features notes of sweet pumpkin, vanilla and fall spices. It’s

blended with rich espresso and milk, then crowned with whipped cream,

caramel drizzle and a dusting of cinnamon sugar

– Available iced or hot

○ Nutty Pumpkin Coffee (available until 10/31/23)

– This unique drink combines Dunkin’s Original Blend Coffee with sweet

pumpkin, cream and a touch of hazelnut for the perfect Fall pick-me-up

– Available iced or hot

○ Pumpkin Swirl (available until 12/26/23)

– Dunkin’s most sought-after flavor

– As the secret ingredient underpinning the brand’s fall beverage line-up,

guests can customize their favorite drinks by adding the swirl to hot or

iced coffee, espresso drinks, cold brew or frozen coffee

○ Pumpkin Bakery Line-up (available until 10/31/23)

– Pumpkin Muffin – Overflowing with notes of pumpkin and sweet spices, topped with

streusel and a drizzle of white icing

– Pumpkin Cake Donut + Munchkins – Glazed to perfection. Rich and comforting, this powerhouse pumpkin ensemble is the ideal complement to a Pumpkin

Spice Signature Latte for an uplifting pick-me-up any time of day.

○ Maple Sugar Bacon Line-up (available until 12/26/23)

– Maple Sugar Snackin’ Bacon – caramelized maple sugar bacon

○ Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich – Featuring a fried egg and white cheddar cheese nestled within a flaky, toasted croissant