Dunkin’ and Hasbro ready for Iced Coffee Day 2021

It’s that time of year again: Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day is coming up fast! Set for Wednesday, May 26, Iced Coffee Day is Dunkin’s annual fundraising initiative for the amazing people at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Throughout the day, the local Dunkin’ business owners in Rhode Island and Bristol County, Massachusetts will donate $1 from every iced coffee or cold brew they sell to the hospital.

Dunkin’ spokeswoman Molly Loh, and Hasbro Children’s Hospital President Dr. Saul Weingart joined “The Rhode Show” on Monday morning to discuss this important fundraising event.

