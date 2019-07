This morning in The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Jennifer Foster From Adoption RI.

From how we can get a good night’s rest courtesy of NIROPE to details on the 4th Annual Duffle Bag Bash Coming Up on August 11, we covered it all.

For details on the bash, head to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-duffle-bag-bash-tickets-59894383714

For the latest from Cardi’s, visit: https://www.cardis.com/