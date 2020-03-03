Drink Less Outpatient Program

Drink-Less is the first outpatient clinic in Rhode Island to offer a medication-assisted alcohol moderation program to help people who struggle with alcohol abuse, heavy drinking, and binge drinking.

The Drink-Less program combines clinically-proven prescription medication and clinical tools to eliminate alcohol cravings and rewire addictive habits, enabling people to cut back their drinking to safe levels or quit entirely.

