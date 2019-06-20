‘Dress for Success Providence’ holds overstock sale

Dress for Success Providence is holding an “Overstock Inventory Sale” that is free and open to the public! Join them Friday and Saturday, June 21-22, and stock up on women’s work clothes, casual clothes, shoes, handbags, jewelry and accessories. Hundreds of items, all are pre-sorted and in excellent condition. Many are new with tags and are great brand labels.

• $20 Suits, Coats

• $15 Dresses, Blazers, Sweaters

• $10 Pants, Skirts, Tops

• $10 Shoes, Handbags

• $ 5 Scarves, Belts, Jewelry

Flash Sales throughout the day include “Fill-A-Bag”, where you can fill a tote bag with as many items* as you can fit into the bag, for a flat $40 or $30 or … amounts announced during the flash sales! (*jewelry and accessories excluded) and other pop-up specials like buy-one-get-one-free flash deals.

Dress for Success Providence is located at 1058 Broad Street. Sale hours are:

• Fri June 21 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm

• Sat June 22 from 10:00am to 4:00pm

All proceeds benefit Dress for Success programs and the women served, so you can feel great about shopping while supporting Rhode Island women into the workforce!

