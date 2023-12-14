This holiday season, the Downtown Improvement District is proud to present Warm Hearts, Warm Soles, a charitable campaign aimed at providing warmth and comfort to the homeless community. Through this initiative, they are appealing to the generosity of the community to donate clean and new socks, along with winter coats, to those in need.
Socks are an essential item that is often overlooked, yet greatly desired by the homeless population. We kindly ask you to open your hearts and contribute by donating clean and new socks to any of our three partner locations conveniently located downtown:
Providence G Lobby
Studio 101
Westminster Lofts Lobby
The Warm Hearts, Warm Soles campaign is underway and will continue until Christmas Eve. Your thoughtful contributions will make a significant difference to those less fortunate during this holiday season.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.