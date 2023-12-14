This holiday season, the Downtown Improvement District is proud to present Warm Hearts, Warm Soles, a charitable campaign aimed at providing warmth and comfort to the homeless community. Through this initiative, they are appealing to the generosity of the community to donate clean and new socks, along with winter coats, to those in need.

Socks are an essential item that is often overlooked, yet greatly desired by the homeless population. We kindly ask you to open your hearts and contribute by donating clean and new socks to any of our three partner locations conveniently located downtown:

Providence G Lobby

Studio 101

Westminster Lofts Lobby