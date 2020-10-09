Down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Are you a first-time homebuyer concerned about the process and wondering if it’s an investment you can afford to make? This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ Joe Baptista from Anchor Financial Mortgage and Lisa McGregor from RI Housing spoke with us about the new 10kDPA Down Payment Assistance Program for Rhode Islanders. It might be right for you!

For more information, contact Joe Baptista via email at Joe@anchorfinancial.com, phone at 401-495-3100, or visit their website at: http://anchorfinancial.com

To learn more about RI Housing, head to: https://www.rihousing.com/

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams