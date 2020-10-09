Down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers

Are you a first-time homebuyer concerned about the process and wondering if it’s an investment you can afford to make? This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ Joe Baptista from Anchor Financial Mortgage and Lisa McGregor from RI Housing spoke with us about the new 10kDPA Down Payment Assistance Program for Rhode Islanders. It might be right for you!

For more information, contact Joe Baptista via email at Joe@anchorfinancial.com, phone at 401-495-3100, or visit their website at: http://anchorfinancial.com

To learn more about RI Housing, head to: https://www.rihousing.com/

