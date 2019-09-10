Doreen Collins returns to “The Ladies’ Room!”

Today, we welcomed back the always energetic and entertaining, RI Comedy Hall of Famer, Doreen Collins.

You can meet her in “The Ladies’ Room” at Lang’s Bowl-a-Rama in Cranston on September 20th for a show that will have you laughing from start to finish featuring a lineup that is not to be missed.

For details, visit: http://www.langsbowlarama.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

