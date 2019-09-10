Live Now /
Doreen Collins returns to “The Ladies’ Room!”

Today, we welcomed back the always energetic and entertaining, RI Comedy Hall of Famer, Doreen Collins.

You can meet her in “The Ladies’ Room” at Lang’s Bowl-a-Rama in Cranston on September 20th for a show that will have you laughing from start to finish featuring a lineup that is not to be missed.

For details, visit: http://www.langsbowlarama.com/

