Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island empowers those in need

Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island is an independent, non-profit organization empowering immigrants, refugees, and the underserved to thrive and succeed through innovative programs and advocacy that promote education, training, and cultural understanding.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.