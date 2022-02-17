Few evets are as exhilarating as a WWE spectacular and now your chance is here to see it all live as WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH hits The Dunkin’ Donuts Center on May 8th. This morning, longtime WWE fan, our own Brendan Kirby had the chance to catch up with reigning WWE United States Champion, Damian Priest, for a preview of what we can expect, what it’s like to be a Superstar, and more.

Get your tickets! The presale is happening NOW and ends tonight (2/17) at 11:59pm. Use the code CHAMP to secure tickets during this presale here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/01005C42EA37660C

If you miss out on the presale, general on-sale tickets are tomorrow (2/18) at 10am. For more info on the event head to: https://www.dunkindonutscenter.com/

For more info on WWE, visit: https://www.wwe.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

