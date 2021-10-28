Don’t miss WWE RAW live in Providence!

Live events are back at The Dunk and this Monday don’t miss the nonstop action that is WWE RAW! Returning to Providence after an extended absence, there is nothing like experiencing the spectacular energy of WWE in-person.

Ahead of this, longtime WWE fan Brendan Kirby caught up with Superstar Bobby Lashley over ZOOM to chat about what it means to have the fans back in attendance and what we can expect Monday night live in Providence.

For ticket info, head to: https://www.dunkindonutscenter.com/

For the latest WWE news, visit: https://www.wwe.com/

