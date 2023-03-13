There’s nothing like the live spectacle that is WWE! Tonight local fans will get to experience the road to WrestleMania live in Providence as Monday Night Raw hits The AMP.

Joining us on The Rhode Show this morning to preview tonight and more was WWE Superstar, The American Nightmare himself, Cody Rhodes.

For ticket info for tonight and more, visit: https://www.amicamutualpavilion.com/events/detail/wwe-monday-night-raw-4

For more WWE news, visit: https://www.wwe.com/