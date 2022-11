The extraordinary live spectacle that is WWE returns to Providence this week! Ahead of Friday Night SmackDown! at The AMP this week, this morning on The Rhode Show, Brendan Kirby caught up with The Monster of all Monsters himself, WWE Superstar Braun Strowman, for a chat.

For tickets and more info on this Friday night’s event, head to: https://www.amicamutualpavilion.com/events/detail/wwe-smackdown-2