Nothing beats the spectacle of a live WWE event and this weekend is your chance to see it all as WWE Backlash hits The Dunkin’ Donuts Center. Joining longtime WWE fan Brendan Kirby on ‘The Rhode Show’ today was one half of RK-Bro, the current RAW Tag Team Champions, Riddle!

From what it’s like to team with Randy Orton to the thrill of competing before the WWE universe and more, we got an incredible preview of what fans can look forward to on Sunday night.

An extremely limited number of tickets remain for the event. For availability, head to: https://www.dunkindonutscenter.com/events/detail/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash

For the latest WWE news ands more, visit: https://www.wwe.com/

