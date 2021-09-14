Don’t miss Wickford Art Association’s food & art market and exhibit

As so many know, food in its own right is truly art and its presentation can be appreciated and celebrated in a variety of ways. Now, a new initiative and exhibit is doing just that. Per their website:

As part of extension activities for the FoodWorks project in partnership with edible RHODY, Wickford Art Association will present a one day FOOD & ART Market on Sunday- September 19, 2021 (9:00am-2:30pm) on the Green at North Kingstown Town Beach and in the WAA Gallery Garden.

The Wickford Art Association gallery will also be open to the public to view and enjoy the FoodWorks exhibit opens Friday- September 10 at the WAA Gallery in North Kingstown. The collection exhibited features dynamic photography from food-industry partners from across the region. The photographers were hand selected and prizes for artwork were determined by John Robson, a visiting jurist from Colorado. This exhibit is also available during regular gallery hours through October 3; hours are Wed-Sat (noon-4pm) and Sun (noon-3pm).

Brendan Kirby recently caught up with WAA’s Catherine Gagnon to learn more about the project and how it all came together.

Learn more: www.wickfordart.org

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

