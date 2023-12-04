If you are still planning your Holiday activities, you’ll want to add this one to your schedule as The Strolling Rolling Apponaug Winter Festival will take place December 9.
Ahead of the big event, this morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi and Warwick Tourism Director, Elizabeth Dunton.
For more info, visit: https://www.visitrhodeisland.com/event/the-strolling-rolling-apponaug-winter-festival/96823/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.