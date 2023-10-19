Taking place this coming Saturday, October 21, from 10am-3:30pm at Rocky Point State Park, it’s the 2nd Annual Spooky Fall Festival. The event is presented by We Be Jammin’ Events, an organization that produces local small business and craft vendor events, large-scale expos, weddings, and private special events. They are located on Greenwich Ave in Warwick, in the Lowe’s/Stop & Plaza between Arooga’s and The RI Blood Center.

Joining us on The Rhode Show today with a preview of this weekend’s fun were Debbie Wood, President, We Be Jammin’ Events, and Sgt. Matt Moretti, Warwick Police Department Community Officer.

For more info, head to: https://webejamminevents.com/