Founded in 2008, the Mae Organization has been operating with a board of volunteers, to combat mental illness in the homeless population through innovative holistic methods. They envision at-risk friends breaking out of the cycle of homelessness and become thriving, self-sufficient citizens contributing back to society through new learned life skills, traits and giving back by means of volunteer through Mae.

This morning on “The Rhode Show” we welcomed Connie McNally, Mae Event Coordinator, and Ed Medeiros, CEO East Commerce Solutions/PayRoc as they discussed their upcoming Mae Music Festival Fundraising event taking place on June 26 at Pierce Memorial Stadium in East Providence. Doors open at 12:30 and the show goes on from 1-6:30 pm

For additional info, visit: https://www.maeorg.org/event

For the latest from East Commerce Solutions, head to: https://www.eastcommercesolutions.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.