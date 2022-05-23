It’s that time again as the laughs return to the City By the Sea, May 26 – 30. Created and produced by native Rhode Islanders Katie Latimer and Comedian Doug Key, the Rogue Island Comedy Festival is Rhode Island’s only stand-up comedy festival and it is back this week.

Doug joined Brendan Kirby on “The Rhode Show” today with an inside look at what we can expect. From venues to performers, ticket info and more, there is so much for fans to look forward to.

For additional info, head to: https://www.rogueislandcomedyfest.com/home

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.