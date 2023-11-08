Looking for a fun event? This morning on The Rhode Show we got a preview of The RI Music Hall of Fame Legends Show coming to the Park Théâtre and Event Center on Saturday November 11. The show promises to be a great one as it Stars Duke Robillard, Steve Smith and the Nakeds, John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band, Sugar Ray, and RIZZZ.

Doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 7pm. For more info, visit: https://rhodeislandmusichalloffame.com/site/ and for tickets head to: https://rilegends.ticketleap.com/