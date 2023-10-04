It’s back! Rhode Island’s only Comedy Festival! The Rogue Island Comedy Festival, returns across multiple venues in and around Newport, October 5-8.
Joining Brendan Kirby on The Rhode Show today to chat further was the Fest’s Co-Founder, Coemdian Doug Key.
For more info, visit: https://www.rogueislandcomedyfest.com/home
