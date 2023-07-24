It’s almost that time again as Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week returns Sept 28-Oct 1. Joining us on The Rhode Show this morning with all of the details and more was Audrain’s CEO, Donald Osborne.
For additional info: https://www.audrainconcours.com/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.