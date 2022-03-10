If you are looking for a fun live show that has character, energy, a great story, and so much more, then you’ll want to check out the ‘THE PROM’, Broadway’s hit musical comedy currently on stage at PPAC.

Brendan Kirby recently caught up with two of the performers who both have Rhode Island connections! Olivia Rose Cece is a Cranston native and Bay View graduate while Emily Borromeo is a Brown University graduate.

They discussed what audiences can expect at PPAC as well as what it’s like to be back in The Ocean State!

‘THE PROM’ is on stage live through Sunday, March 13.

For ticket info and more, visit: https://www.ppacri.org/events/detail/the-prom

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

