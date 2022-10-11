Now is your chance to help animals in need as the Potter League prepares for their 33rd annual Heart & Sole Walk. Taking place Sunday, October 16, at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, this tradition raises much-needed funds to support their life-saving work.

Joining us on The Rhode Show today to discuss further was Kara Montalbano.

For additional info, head to: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/potterleaguewalk2022/