Now is your chance to help animals in need as the Potter League prepares for their 33rd annual Heart & Sole Walk. Taking place Sunday, October 16, at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, this tradition raises much-needed funds to support their life-saving work.
Joining us on The Rhode Show today to discuss further was Kara Montalbano.
For additional info, head to: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/potterleaguewalk2022/
