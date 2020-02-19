Don’t miss the Motion State Dance Festival at Waterfire’s Events Center

Taking place May 5 – 7 at The Waterfire Events Center, The Motion State Dance Festival is, according to their website, a movement-based performance festival designed to introduce Rhode Island audiences to the latest in contemporary dance. Local and national artists converge to share their boundary-pushing creative explorations with a growing RI dance audience.

This morning, we welcomed Ali Brodsky from The Motion State Dance Festival and Ed Cabral from WaterFire to share details.

To learn more, visit: https://motionstatearts.org/about-motion-state-dance-festival

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

