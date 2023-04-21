From high-profile guests to engaging rotating panelists and subjects that matter most, The Hill will engage viewers in a most compelling way. Joining Brendan Kirby on The Rhode Show today to discuss the show and what we can expect was the show’s Politics Editor, Chris Stirewalt.
Don’t miss the premiere of The Hill with their special guest, former Vice President Mike Pence, Monday at 5pm.
For more info and listings, visit: https://www.newsnationnow.com/channel-finder/
