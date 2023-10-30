This morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by Writer/Co-Director of ‘The Butterfly Boys’, Brian Mulhern, along with Actor/Co-Director, Frank O’Donnell, as they chatted with Brendan Kirby about the production which will be taking place this weekend, 11/9 – 11/12, at The Academy Players in Providence.
Drawing from real-life events, it is described as “a story to which so many can relate, showing how the familial bond bends but doesn’t break when faced with hardship. It’s a story about me, you and everyone else. “
For ticket info and more, head to: https://academyplayersri.org/shows-%26-tickets
