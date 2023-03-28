It’s that time again as the 2023 Rhode Island Home Show returns to the Convention Center from March 30-April 2, featuring the Inspiration Showcase, Specialty RI Flower Show, The Garden Experience, Art of the Ocean State, and the Energy Expo.

This morning we welcomed Dr. Stephen Porder, Assistant Provost for Sustainability, Brown University, and Steven Chybowski form the RI Office of Energy Resources to The Rhode Show to discuss ways to make your home more energy efficient.