Not many albums have the staying power of 30 or even 40 years, but what about 50?! Legendary guitarist Steve Hackett is celebrating five decades of Genesis’ Foxtrot with his current tour: Steve Hackett: Genesis Revisited, Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights.
Ahead of his show on October 17th at The Strand, Brendan Kirby caught up with him on The Rhode Show to chat about the tour and so much more.
For more info visit: https://thestrandri.com/events/steve-hackett-genesis-revisited-foxtrot-at-50-hackett-highlights/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.