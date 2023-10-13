Not many albums have the staying power of 30 or even 40 years, but what about 50?! Legendary guitarist Steve Hackett is celebrating five decades of Genesis’ Foxtrot with his current tour: Steve Hackett: Genesis Revisited, Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights.

Ahead of his show on October 17th at The Strand, Brendan Kirby caught up with him on The Rhode Show to chat about the tour and so much more.

For more info visit: https://thestrandri.com/events/steve-hackett-genesis-revisited-foxtrot-at-50-hackett-highlights/