She has been making audiences laugh with her unique and original style for decades and now native New Englander Sarah Silverman is back on the live comedy stage and ready to entertain you. Joining Brendan Kirby on The Rhode Show today, she discussed her upcoming show at Mohegan Sun, the energy of live performance, guest hosting The Daily Show, and so much more!

