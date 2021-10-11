Don’t miss “Pretty Woman: The Musical” at PPAC

Live events are back at one of our favorite venues, Providence Performing Arts Center! Currently playing through October 16 is the stage adaptation of one of Hollywood’s most beloved movies of all-time, the 1990 classic “Pretty Woman”.

Ahead of the performances at PPAC, Ashley Erling caught up with the Director and several of the stars of the show to get the scoop on what we can expect when we head to see it live at the theater.

For more info, including tickets, upcoming shows at PPAC and more, head to: https://www.ppacri.org/events/detail/pretty-woman-the-musical

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

