Known for countless roles on TV and in the movies, Paul Reiser’s impressive career spans decades. Now, he’s back on the stand up comedy stage bringing his original humor to live audiences around the country. Ahead of his performances this weekend at The Comedy Connection, Brendan Kirby caught up with the prolific and always entertaining Reiser on The Rhode Show this morning.
For ticket info and more, visit: https://www.ricomedyconnection.com/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.