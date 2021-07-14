Don’t miss Hall of Fame Tennis action in Newport

As many know, the City By the Sea is home to the International Tennis Hall of Fame which is located on beautiful Bellevue Ave in Newport. Always an exciting place to visit to immerse yourself in the tremendous history of the game, the Hall has been welcoming visitors and fans for decades.

Joining us this morning on The Rhode Show to discuss the Hall of Fame Open and more was the Tournament’s Director, Brewer Rowe. Currently taking place, the Open – the only ATP World Tour grass-court event in North America – runs through July 18 and tickets are available now!

For more info on the Tournament and all that the International Tennis Hall of Fame has to offer, visit: https://www.tennisfame.com/

