Don’t miss FringePVD taking place through July 31st

As live performances begin to return, many are ready to get back out there and support artists across multiple genres. One way you can do so is by attending FringePVD! Who are they? What do they do? Per their website:

Founded in 2014 by The Wilbury Theatre Group, The Providence Fringe Festival®, a.k.a FRINGEPVD, is produced to nurture emerging and established performing artists by presenting fun, fearless and affordable theater to the community. FringePVD creates ties between artists, audiences, businesses and local organizations, amplifying the vibrancy of Providence as a renowned cultural destination and an unparalleled place to live, work, and visit

Joining Brendan Kirby on “The Rhode Show” today was Josh Short who discussed the many performers you can check out in Providence through July 31.

Learn more here: https://fringepvd.org/index.html

